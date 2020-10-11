Chamber honors South Georgia small businesses

VALDOSTA – National Small Business Week observances were held recently after being put on hold in May due to COVID-19.
"The prolonged wait made it even sweeter to recognize our local, small businesses that are the backbone of the community," according to a statement from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
The Valdosta-Lowndes chamber participated in the week Sept. 22-24.
“It is more important now than ever to support small business in any way we can,” said Betty Morgan, chamber vice president for business development. “We wanted to create an easy way to show the community how they could get involved and make a difference.”
The chamber pushed one initiative each day of the celebration to promote small business support: purchasing gift cards, social media recognition and paying it forward.
Chamber representatives popped in various businesses to learn about gift card availability and take photos. Businesses were invited to submit their photos to be distributed through chamber channels.
"Purchasing a gift card is a great, safe way to show support of a small business and helped keep many doors open during COVID-19," chamber officials said.
“We found it surprising and refreshing when looking at how many people purchased gift cards from us to help keep us going,” said Keira Moritz, owner of Steel Magnolias, when reflecting on community support during the pandemic.
For people not comfortable dining in, "gift cards are a great alternative to help keep your favorite local businesses afloat," chamber officials said.
Social media came into play for more reasons other than sharing gift cards. The entire chamber membership was invited to share any photo supporting a small business for publicity. Chamber staff and ambassadors led the way.
Anthony Lentini, a chamber ambassador, used his social media throughout the week helping spread the word.
“I love supporting small businesses, they’re the backbone of our community,” Lentini said. “I was happy to help put a spotlight on a few around town.”
One business that made it to the social media spotlight, Covington’s Dining & Catering, said it was grateful to be part of the week’s safe celebrations.
“Curbside service and take out are still huge for us,” Toni Routhier said. “We are happy to safely serve our supporters in any way that suits them.”
Support has been a common theme not only through the week, but since March. The third and final day of Small Business Week focused on support and giving back to not only the hard-working small businesses, but helping others.
The community was encouraged to “pay it forward” by covering the bill of the customer behind them in line in the name of Small Business Week. This was a chance to spread the word and some love, chamber officials said.
Hug In a Mug Coffee representatives said they love seeing this scenario take place in their drive-through.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received through COVID-19 and we fully believe in giving back whenever you are able,” Dessa Baird said.
"Whether virtual, fiscal or verbal, all activity during Small Business Week made a difference," chamber officials said. "As a community, we must continue to show support in safe ways."
For more information supporting or starting a business, contact Betty Morgan at the SEEDS Business Resource Center, (229) 247-8100, ext. 234.
