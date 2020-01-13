Chamber gets logistics update

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker gave chamber members an update on the progress of the newly created Georgia Freight and Logistics Commission.
The update was part of the first meeting of the year for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s economic development policy committee.
Created in 2019, lawmakers tasked the commission with examining the state’s freight and logistics network and recommending improvements, chamber officials said.
Appointed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve on the commission, Wisenbaker has joined members of the Georgia House and Senate, logistics professionals and three other local elected officials as the commission met at the port in Savannah, Metro Atlanta and Dalton to discuss efficient goods movement.
As e-commerce expands and supply chains grow increasingly complex, "it’s essential that we examine our transportation networks to ensure that Georgia makes investments that will ensure our competitiveness globally," chamber officials said.
"The GFLC's findings can be significant for freight movement throughout Georgia, especially rural Georgia. The issue for the non-metro areas is road and bridge capacity that network our produce farms,” Wisenbaker said. “These weren't constructed for the heavy trucks now using them but for smaller farm-type equipment vehicles initially destined to get from the farm to the nearest farmer's market. Clearly there's going to be a need to take a look at how best to fortify this infrastructure. And it looks like the GFLC is headed in the right direction on this score."
Wisenbaker said the monumental task of freight movement from Georgia ports is moving in the right direction.
“The GFLC is committed to finding ways to safely increase all types of freight movement by economically increasing the use of rail, air and trucks throughout the State of Georgia," he said.
