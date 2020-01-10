Chamber, Georgia Power seek young professionals

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power are looking to the future by kicking off the new Valdosta Young Professionals program.
"As the population of young professionals grows in Valdosta, there has become more of a need for them to feel at home and get connection to the community," chamber officials said. "With this in mind, the group has been established and is open to those who live, work or do business in Metro Valdosta."
There is no cost to join VYP. Anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 are encouraged to become members, chamber officials said.
“Our mission is to share our passion for Valdosta with like-minded young professionals through networking, community involvement and educational opportunities,” said Lauren Pope, chamber director of communications and marketing. “I am looking forward to not only the opportunities for growth, but the fellowship.”
VYP will host member events in both social and educational settings. The members will also be encouraged to “plug in” to existing community events to make them even stronger, chamber officials said.
Chloe Wade, chamber director of membership and events, said she is especially excited for the group’s foundation considering her circumstances.
“I have only lived in Valdosta for a few months and have been looking for a way to feel more connected to the community. I know that Valdosta Young Professionals will help me network and make Valdosta feel like home,” she said.
“Before moving here, I was a part of the largest young professionals group in the country in Ohio and I got to see firsthand how it not only helped the member, but their employers, too. These groups teach members professionalism and creates a well-rounded employee,” Wade added.
The group is sponsored by Georgia Power.
“Georgia Power is proud to sponsor a group with such a positive impact on the entire community. It is something I fully plan on getting my younger employees involved in. Having a group like this when I was younger really would have helped shape my career path,” said Joe Brownlee, Georgia Power area manager.
Anyone interested in joining or having an employee join Valdosta Young Professionals can contact the chamber, (229) 247-8100, ext. 231, or visit www.ValdostaChamber.com.
