Chamber elects new board members

VALDOSTA — While the Barber House is occupied by the nine Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce staff members, there is a group of 17 individuals who play a significant role in the functions and success of the organization.
The chamber board of directors is made up of local business owners and operators who come together to be sure standards are met and maintained, chamber officials said. No big decisions are made without the consultation of the board.
All of the 17 members are nominated by a committee and elected by chamber members. They serve three-year terms.
The chamber election in October earned a spot for three new board members, Elton Dixon, president of Enay Coaching, Britt McLane of Carson McLane Funeral and Lisa Register, vice president of Comfort Keepers, chamber officials said.
Register in particular has seen the chamber from a number of perspectives, chamber officials said. She used it as a resource when opening a new business and became a chamber ambassador all before being elected to the board.
Register, now a 10-year chamber ambassador, said she is excited to take her involvement to the next level.
“The chamber has done so much for Comfort Keepers and I am excited to give back,” Register said. “I thoroughly enjoy being out in the community celebrating new and expanding businesses. As a board member, I will be able to encourage them even more by sharing what all resources are available for them through the chamber.”
McLane’s family business has been a staple in Valdosta. It is known for its service and care for families in their time of need. The funeral home has been a chamber member for 64 years and McLane said he is honored to be representing on the board.
“Our funeral home has been a member of the chamber for generations, but I am looking forward to developing new relationships and serving this community in a new and interesting way,” McLane said.
Enay Coaching, on the other hand, is a newer name to Valdosta, chamber officials said. Dixon ended a career in the Air Force at Moody Air Force base and decided to make Valdosta a permanent home for he and his family, chamber officials said.
“Starting a business was one more step to serving the community we are now proud to call home,” Dixon said.
His business has him more than prepared to take on such a significant role.
“Enay Coaching is a team-building business. I am excited to now have joined another team that will work collectively together to positively impact our community,” Dixon said.
"The chamber is pleased to have these three additions," chamber officials said. "Together, they are sure to do great things over the next three years."
