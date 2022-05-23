Chamber committee hears from legislators

VALDOSTA – The economic development policy committee of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its 2021-22 year with a meeting with state legislators at the Barber House.
Featured guests included state Rep. John LaHood (R-175), state Sen. Russ Goodman (R-8) and Senate President Pro-Tem Butch Miller (R-49). The committee was briefed on the 2022 legislative session and how several legislative initiatives fared, chamber representatives said in a statement.
A key budget provision handled in the House by LaHood and in the Senate by Goodman was the allocation of $900,000 for the expansion and renovation of the Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Southside Library Branch of the South Georgia Regional Library System, chamber representatives said.
LaHood addressed the need to remove barriers that prevent licensed technicians and health care providers from practicing in Georgia when they move here from other states, according to the statement. This issue particularly affects military spouses and the chamber has made the removal of these barriers a top legislative priority in recent years, representatives said.
LaHood suggested easing the regulatory burdens associated with the nursing profession would help ease the critical nursing shortage in Georgia, according to the chamber statement.
Goodman played a pivotal role in getting legislation passed and signed into law that protects farmers and encourages growth in the agricultural sector, Georgia’s top industry, chamber representatives added.
