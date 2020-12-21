VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce board and staff recently celebrated the career of Myrna Ballard, the outgoing president of the past 23 years.
Ballard is retiring from the chamber.
Ballard took on the title of chamber president in February 1997 and has overseen the implementation of countless programs during her time, most notably, the SEEDS Business Resource Center which has helped many small, local businesses begin and grow, chamber officials said in a statement.
"Her success has not only been recognized in Valdosta but ... statewide and nationally," chamber officials said. "She has earned awards from the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an organization in which she has also held leadership positions."
Ballard consistently led the chamber to a spot in the top 1% of all chambers nationally with its five-star accreditation.
In a tribute presented by Thressea Boyd, a chamber board member, Ballard was recognized as a “mentor to many.”
John Page, also a chamber board member, dedicated a plaque to Ballard that recognized her contributions to the chamber and community. Page read three words on the plaque that he felt described her work the best, “Advocate, build and connect.”
The awards presentation also honored select chamber board and staff members.
Paul Nichols, treasurer, was thanked for his three-year term on the chamber board.
Lee McArthur, chairman of the board, accepted a shadow box as a tribute to his two-year term as chairman.
Staff members Karil Brockington and Betty Morgan were recognized for their long-term dedication to the chamber.
Brockington observed her 20-year anniversary and Morgan observed her 10th.
After the awards commenced, McArthur invited everyone into the parlor of the Barber House to unveil the star of the evening: a portrait of Ballard to forever hang in the chamber offices.
“It only seems right to have Myrna’s portrait in the Barber House. If anyone deserves to be here forever, it is her," Brockington said.
The portrait was hand-painted by Fay Bridges Hyatt, owner of Kaleidescope Gallery & Emporium.
“Our artist exceeded our expectations. It is amazing how she truly captured Myrna’s spirit,” Morgan said.
Ameris Bank, CBC Bank, CCB Tech Group and Langdale Vallotton LLP sponsored its completion and presented it to Ballard.
Other event sponsors included Anchored Media Marketing, CBC Bank, CCB Tech Group, Colony Bank, Comfort Keepers, Elliott, Blackburn & Gooding, P.C., Enay Coaching, Farmers Home Furniture Company, IDP Properties, LP, Page Insurance and Financial Services, Paul Nichols, Real Living Realty Advisors, THBoyd Communications, US Press, Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab and Valenti, Rackley & Associates, LLC.
