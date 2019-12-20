Chamber board congratulates SGMC

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce board of directors welcomed South Georgia Medical Center CEO Ronnie Dean to the chamber to congratulate him and the regional medical center on their recent four-star overall quality rating.
The prestigious title was awarded by the U.S. Medicare and Medicaid Services. SGMC is the only hospital in the area to reach this level. SGMC ranks among the top 30% of hospitals nationally.
Lee McArthur, chamber board chairman, said he is excited for what this not only means for SGMC, but the entire community.
“Our local business community supports SGMC not only because a growing community must have quality health care but because we believe that the success of SGMC and the entire medical services and support sector is the key to prosperity in South Georgia in years to come,” McArthur said.
With Dean being new in his position, this was the first time many chamber board members had met him.
”We were incredibly impressed with Ronnie Dean," said Lisa Register, incoming 2020 board member. "He is very knowledgeable yet enthusiastic and easily approachable. He is exactly what Valdosta has been waiting for."
