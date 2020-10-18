Chamber Ambassadors awarded for service

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce welcomed its ambassadors for their first full attendance, in-person gathering since March to recognize their dedication in the third quarter.
The awards ceremony took place outdoors with social distance for the safety of those involved, chamber officials said in a statement.
The Chamber Ambassadors are “cheerleaders” for the entire community. They’re easily spotted in their green blazers at ribbon cuttings, ground breakings and other celebratory events.
The group is made up of roughly 35 volunteers representing chamber member businesses.
“Our ambassadors are always ready to welcome new businesses and celebrate the old,” said Lauren Pope, ambassador coordinator for the chamber. “It was so refreshing to see them all together again in a safe environment.”
Lee McArthur, chamber chairman of the board, opened the ceremony with welcoming words before turning the floor over to Darnell Royal, donor services representative for BPC Plasma, Inc., the program’s sponsor.
Royal expressed the pride that BPC Plasma, Inc., has for making such a goodwill group possible before naming Anthony Lentini, district sales coordinator for Aflac, Ambassador of the Third Quarter.
Lentini dedicated the most hours of service to the chamber in the third quarter of 2020.
“We truly serve the community with the highest degree of professionalism, knowledge and integrity and at the same time promote the development of the Valdosta-Lowndes County area,” said Lentini, reflecting on his three years in the program. “Ambassadors are volunteers with a heart for service. People like our ambassadors are hard to come by and I’m so grateful to be a part of a group that cares so much for the community.”
Royal also presented all ambassadors with a unique BPC Plasma button to sport on their green coats.
“We are the worldwide leader in the production and distribution of immunoglobulins and hyperimmune globulins and is firmly committed to its mission of addressing the current and future needs of patients around the world,” said Erik Karpicke, BPC Plasma, Inc., center manager. “Engaging with the ambassador program allows us to connect with local business partners to grow our business and improve the lives of patients who benefit from plasma derived medicines. We are very proud to be part of the Valdosta community and the chamber ambassador program.”
McArthur closed the ceremony with a few light-hearted awards voted on by the ambassadors. Each winner was presented with a certificate. Winners included Russell Hassenstab (Kona Ice of Lowndes), Jerry Kozuch (South Georgia Vein Centers), Lentini (Aflac), Dr. Elaine Lewis (United As One/MacLayne Trucking LLC), Scott Register (Comfort Keepers) and Sally Sutton (Anchored Media Marketing).
