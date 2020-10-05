VALDOSTA – Participants and sightseers came out on a brisk fall day Saturday for the Second Annual Sidewalk Chalk Competition downtown.
Rachel Thrasher, Valdosta Main Street program coordinator, said the event served as a kickoff to Georgia Cities Week and allowed chalk artists of any age to come show off their talents around the historic downtown courthouse.
The 30 registered artists were each given a designated space and worked on their pieces from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to complete their sidewalk masterpieces.
One of the younger artists, Birdie White, 6, sat with her chalks creating a girly landscape of butterflies and sunshine, something her mother, Emily White, said she loves to do.
“We call her our little artist,” Emily said. “She loves anything to do with the outdoors.”
Sarah Lowe, an art teacher at W.G. Nunn Elementary School, was another one of the artists who spent her Saturday morning showing off her skills.
She said her husband went fishing that morning so she created a large picture of a fish in her given space.
“The weather is perfect today and I just wanted to come down and have fun,” Lowe said.
Artists were not limited in their subject matter, as long as it fit within their designated space and was family friendly, and winners in each age category were presented with gifts donated by various downtown businesses.
The following were the winners for the day:
11 and Up Category
First: Birdie White.
Second: Rebecca & Woodley Turner.
12-14 Category
First place: Gabriella Mays.
Second Place: Jacqueline McCoppin.
15-18 Category
First Place: Kaylee Dickey.
Second Place: Jimmy Garcia.
19 and up Category
First Place: Gabriella Fogarty.
Second Place: Judi Kilitzian.
People’s Choice Award: Lily Batson.
Overall Winner: Sarah Lowe.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.