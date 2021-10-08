Ceremony slated for Forrest name change

VALDOSTA – A celebration of Forrest Street’s name change is set for Oct. 30.
Organizers are still finalizing details.
The event will come shortly after the street’s closing Oct. 25 to place signs branded with its new name, Barack Obama Boulevard.
Forrest Street’s name was approved for change to Barack Obama Boulevard July 22; however, the official name change was set to occur 90 days from that date.
City Engineer Pat Collins said a large amount of signs are currently being manufactured and the city may need the entire week to place them.
The task should be finished between Oct. 29-30, he said, definitely before the proposed celebration. One sign will be bagged where the city plans to host a ceremonial unveiling.
The unveiling be coupled with the celebration set to be held at the Valdosta Fine Arts Building, 3101 N. Forrest St.
David Jonathan “D.J.” Davis said he and the Action Sociology Anthropology Club at Valdosta State University discussed having speakers at the event, too.
The line-up is tentative but Bishop Reginald T. Jackson of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church will head the invocation.
Davis said the group would also like to include Valdosta City Council members, Georgia representatives/senators and put a focus on Forrest Street residents, specifically their feelings about the name change.
Action is planning to make a day of the event as well. The celebration will include food trucks, bounce houses, a small step show and music
Action members have developed a T-shirt to commemorate the street’s name change. They will be sold at the celebration for $20, but a $15 presale is going on until Oct. 15.
The proceeds from shirts sales will be used to fund the next street name change project which, Davis said, has yet to be decided.
Shirts can be purchased from Action via its cash app tag, $VSUACTION. For more information on the shirts or inquiries on sponsoring/volunteering, Davis can be reached at djdavis@valdosta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.