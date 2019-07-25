Submitted Photo
Nancy DeRuyter Warren and Tina Folsom, Presenter Series co-chairs, reveal the Broadway shows included in the 2019-20 Presenter Series season to Dean Poling, The Valdosta Daily Times executive editor. The announcement will appear in the Sunday, July 28, issue of The Valdosta Daily Times. Season tickets sales begin Monday, July 29, with a 'buy two, get one free' special that runs through Aug. 31. For more information, visit turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.