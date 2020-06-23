VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts host the opening reception for the 12th Annual Valdosta People's Choice Photo Contest, 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 29.
The reception will be held at the Turner Center, center representatives said in a statement. The Turner Center requests visitors wear masks and practice social distancing while in the galleries.
The contest is sponsored by the law firm Coleman Talley, LLC and invites photographers — whether amateur or professional — "to capture the beauty of life in Valdosta in photographs," center representatives said.
All of the photos were taken within Lowndes County.
This year, nearly 60 photos were submitted and will be on display in the Turner Center's Tillman Gallery.
Beginning Monday, the public is invited to view photos and vote on their favorite designs. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is open for visitation of these works of art 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Voting will run through July 15.
Contest winners will be announced at the 12th anniversary awards reception, 5-7 p.m., July 20, at the arts center.
Center representatives said a $300 cash prize will be awarded for first place, $200 cash prize for second place and a $100 cash prize for third place from among the adult-submitted entries. In addition, five honorable mentions will be selected.
The public will vote on the first-place photo for the youth contest (ages 16 and younger) and one honorable mention. The youth first-place winner will receive a $100 cash award.
All award winners and honorable mentions will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December in various areas of the community.
The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 29. For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, (229) 247-2787 or the city's public information office, (229) 259-3548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.