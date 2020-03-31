Center provides art items, ideas

VALDOSTA – Painting, drawing and other creating arts are some of the best ways to cope with the quarantine blues, and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has supplies and ideas to help.
While doors are temporarily closed, Turner Center is providing youths with ways to be creative, center representatives said.
Swing by the Center's main building parking lot, 527 N. Patterson St., on 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, to pick up youth art bags, filled with colored pencils, paints, chalk, a sketch pad and other art-related supplies, including story-writing activities and stickers provided by the South Georgia Regional Library.
The art bags are sponsored by Guardian Bank, a longtime partner of the center, and are available on a first come-first served basis until bags are gone, center representatives said.
"Simply drive up and a staff member, protected with gloves and mask, will hand you the art bags you need," they added.
