VALDOSTA – Smile and say “Treats” with your pooch for a portrait in the Annetter Howell Turner Center Art Park, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Sponsored by the Southern Hound Club, the event will include live music and crafts for kids in addition to taking family photos with furry friends, arts center representatives said.
Photographer June Collins will capture a “fetching” photo of owners and pups. There is a $10 fee for the photo session, or a donation of pet food, which will benefit the Lowndes-Valdosta Humane Society.
Live entertainment will be provided by local musician Kenji Bolden and kids can participate in “paw-some” crafts. The family event is sure to be a doggone good time, arts center representatives said.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
Heather Roberts is a Valdosta State University intern assigned to the arts center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.