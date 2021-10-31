VALDOSTA – The Mental Wealth Center hosted a second Meet the Candidates event via Facebook Live last week.
The live stream was moderated by Jalen Smith, a Valdosta High School graduate and Valdosta State University student government president.
Participating Valdosta Board of Education candidates were David Gilyard, candidate for District 7 Superward East, Angela D.C. Storrings, candidate for District 8 Superward West Seat, and Tia Heard, candidate for District 1.
Directors of the Mental Wealth Center have been working in the community to fight against voter suppression by registering residents to vote and encouraged the community to participate in early voting.
“The idea began as a class assignment on social justice issues. I presented the idea to the other three directors and we decided to open up the ‘round table’ to all 10 of the Board of Education candidates,” JaTariya Thomas, Mental Wealth Center director, said. “The questions we asked are directly from parents, students and community members.”
The Mental Wealth Center hosted its first Meet the Candidates live stream, Oct. 20 with Nick "Big Nick” Harden candidate for District 9 at-large whose write-in candidacy was approved then disqualified for missing the write-in qualifying deadline, and Gregory Williams, candidate for District 8 Superward West.
The Mental Wealth Center, 601 N. Ashley St., is directed by Thomas, Rebecca Taylor, Dr. Demetria Hill-Cannady, and Dr. Melinee Calhoun.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.