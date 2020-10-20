VALDOSTA – Annette Howell Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., supports the talent of local and regional artists and their contributions to our culture and community with the Third Annual ARToberfest 2020.
The festival has "new activities for everyone to enjoy," center representatives said in a statement.
Throughout the four-hour event, there will be four to six glassblowing demonstrations by artist Devan Cole of Americus.
A plein air contest, sponsored by the Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee, will allow participants to complete for a cash prize of $300, $200 and $100 for first, second and third places respectively, center representatives said.
A variety of kids art activities, such as pumpkin painting and chalk art, will also take place during the event.
Food trucks will be available for festival attendees to purchase hamburgers and hot dogs. Local musician Jen Anders will perform live throughout the day and the South Georgia Classic Car Club will present vintage cars.
