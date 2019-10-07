Center honors former students

Submitted Photo
Horne Learning Center recently honored the accomplishments of Adrian Rivers and Kevin Bussey, two candidates for office in the municipal elections. Maceo A. Horne Learning Center, formerly known as Pinevale Learning Center, encourages all students to achieve their highest potential within an atmosphere of shared responsibilities, academic rigor, intercultural understanding and mutual respect, school officials said. The school celebrated the accomplishments of two former students, Adrian Rivers and Kevin Bussey. Both men recently commended Dr. Virginia Crowell, HLC assistant principal, for her role in their educational experience.
