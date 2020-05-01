VALDOSTA – The Spring Into Art reception has been canceled but the exhibit will continue with precautions.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has implemented changes to its Spring Into Art exhibition on account of the COVID-19, by canceling the gala which usually draws more than 800 visitors in one evening and by adding safety precautions to the free public exhibition that draws in thousands during an annual six-week period, center representatives said in a statement.
“Because we deeply care for the health and safety of our patrons, artists, members and other stakeholders, the Turner Center board of directors and staff have canceled the 2020 Spring Into Art gala,” Sementha Mathews, arts center executive director, said in a statement. “We realize so many of you look forward to this long-standing celebration of art each year, so we’ve taken the steps necessary to make this a uniquely different and enjoyable event within the safety parameters of our local community leadership and the COVID-19 guidelines.”
From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, May 11, the Turner Center will open its doors free to the public for patrons to view more than 250 art works on display. At 5 p.m., the official announcement of the Spring Into Art exhibition winners — representing more than $6,000 in cash prizes — will air via Facebook and at www.turnercenter.org.
The exhibit will remain open for free public viewing during the Turner Center’s business hours from May 11 through June 24: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. The Center will be closed Saturdays and Sundays for the duration of Spring Into Art.
A virtual tour of the galleries will also be available on the Turner Center website, along with a sales gallery that includes the hundreds of Spring Into Art works waiting to be purchased by art enthusiasts.
The Turner Center staff will follow safety precautions for the duration of the six-week Spring Into Art exhibition, including but not limited to:
– The Center staff is committed to adhering to necessary sanitary procedures to maintain a clean and safe experience within the galleries.
– Until further notice, a limited number of people will be allowed into the galleries at one time and will be requested to wear a mask for the safety of others.
– Patrons will be allowed to enjoy all first-floor galleries and restrooms, all of which are sanitized regularly; however, no one will be permitted into any other areas of the center.
– Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center, (229) 247-2787 to make arrangements.
“The arts enrich our lives, communities and culture, and will also be instrumental in getting us back to a new normal,” Mathews said.
For more information, visit www.turnercenter.org and follow the Turner Center on Facebook and Instagram.
