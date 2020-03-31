VALDOSTA – Painting, drawing and creating art are some of the best ways to cope with the quarantine blues.
While doors are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts took the benefits of creativity out into the community.
More than 500 youth art bags, filled with colored pencils, paints, chalk, a sketch pad and other art-related supplies were distributed Friday to youth at Hudson Docket and Ora Lee West, arts center representatives said.
Approximately 300 more bags were delivered to various locations Monday, March 30. The art bags are sponsored by Guardian Bank, a longtime partner of the center and community supporter of the arts.
The bags contained story writing activities and stickers provided by the South Georgia Regional Library, another center partner.
People of all ages may visit the Turner Center’s Facebook page for daily creativity prompts and other art-related information. The Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., is a wide-open space suitable for creative chalk murals on the fence or in the parking lot — "while also practicing social distancing," center representatives said.
"People are also encouraged to thumbtack their artworks to the fence for all park visitors to enjoy," they said.
For more information, visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
