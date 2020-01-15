VALDOSTA – 2020 brings New Year's resolutions, a presidential election and a new census.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners met for its first time in 2020 this week. After the invocation and pledge of allegiance, Thad Wright stepped to the podium and spoke to commissioners about the importance of the census on the local community.
Wright, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, said Lowndes County's response rate in 2010 was 78.8%, according to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
"One in five not responding is a whole lot of money being left on the table," he said.
After proceedings finished and the meeting adjourned, Wright spoke with The Valdosta Daily Times and highlighted the importance of residents participating in the survey.
"The fact is Georgia was 38th overall in response rate in 2010 which is less than desired, and we can do better in 2020," he said.
Wright mentioned how the census overcomes barriers and explained why residents should participate in the census.
"Since Georgia gets back almost every penny it pays in taxes, the individuals who do not respond to the census literally are leaving money in Washington. Our own taxpayer dollars. So, the money we're not getting back is really our money," Wright said.
Wright added the census office is recruiting and has just less than 60% of the needed applicants for Lowndes County. He said census officials prefer to hire local and pay $15 an hour for entry-level, with some positions paying up to $24 an hour. Those positions would last about six to eight weeks, he said.
Other matters discussed during the meeting included commissioners reappointing Molly Deese to the Valdosta Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority and Dr. Frances Brown to the Lowndes County Board of Health.
The board of commissioners also approved a $985,000 bid to pave roads for the Quail Hollow Acres subdivision by the Scruggs Company and a $360,000 pine straw harvesting agreement with Southern Pine, Inc.
Commissioners tabled the purchase of 14 new pieces of firefighter turnout gear and the purchase of a 3,000-gallon tanker for the volunteer fire department until after the February executive retreat.
At the December meeting, Steve Parker, representing nearly 2,000 residents who signed a petition to fully staff the county fire department, expressed concern about recent fires in the community saying part-timers and volunteers do not suffice. Bill Slaughter, chairman of the board of commissioners, told The Times after the meeting last month that enhancing the fire department is one of his top priorities for the retreat.
