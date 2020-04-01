VALDOSTA – While some Census operations have changed schedules due to COVID-19, everyone should still be counted.
Darrell Moore, Valdosta State University executive director of the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, said it's more important now than ever before as data from the Census plays a part in determining funding for health care.
Originally, the Census deadline was set for the end of July but has been extended to Aug. 14, giving community members more time to be counted.
The Census has been taken every 10 years since 1790 and is mandated by the Constitution.
The count of every person living in the United States is the determining factor in how more than $675 billion of federal funding will be distributed.
“Communities benefit the most when everyone is counted,” Moore said. “According to the most recent counts, each person in the U.S. is worth $2,300 per year in federal funding. If we miss just 100 people, then that would mean a loss of $230,000 each year. That’s a lot of money to a small town.”
Moore said he hopes through awareness and education, people will participate because they will understand the importance of the Census.
The Census determines elected representation, determines planning decisions about community services, affects business planning and expansion and affects funding for education, health care, infrastructure and social programs. For these reasons, Moore stressed the importance of every person being counted.
“We’ve tried to make it simple so we don’t overwhelm people with too much information,” Moore said.
Door-to-door census taking has been "delayed indefinitely" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Original promotion efforts may have been changed due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean Moore and staff aren't doing everything in their power to get accurate counts, he said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, all households should have received an invitation to participate in the census by March 20. They will then have three options to respond — online, by phone, or by mail. All responses are anonymous and confidential.
“We want to provide support for all 41 counties in our service area because the census results impact every aspect of community development,” Moore said. “We realize the importance of the census to our region, especially our small, rural communities.”
More information can be found online at census.gov.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
