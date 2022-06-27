Celebrity chef hosts Ukraine musical fundraiser

VALDOSTA — Top chef Art Smith will host two evenings of music and a taste of Ukrainian culinary excellence at a meet-and-greet reception following the performance.
The event is scheduled for Friday, July 8, at the Jasper United Methodist Church and Saturday, July 9, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, organizers said in a statement.
Smith has partnered with the United Methodist Church and World Central Kitchen to raise funds for the relief efforts in Ukraine.
“I’m all about feeding people, especially those in need. I’ve built my career on that foundation. This event for me is a small way of helping to feed the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced from their homes,” Smith said.
Smith is a two-time James Beard Foundation award winner. He is a familiar face on the national food scene, with restaurants in Naples, Florida, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Television viewers know him from the "Today" show, "BBQ Pitmasters" and "Top Chef Masters." This sixth-generation Floridian was Oprah Winfrey's personal chef for 10 years as well as a regular on her show and cooked for two Florida governors in Tallahassee.
He has tapped tenors Drew and Christian Schmoe of Schmoe Farm in Brooks County, along with Met Opera soprano Marcy Stonikas for an evening of Broadway hits from "My Fair Lady," "Sound of Music," "West Side Story," etc. Collaborative pianist Angela Duncan, founder of Azalea City Music Academy and her sister, professional cellist Christina Wong, will perform famous classical works.
Come early at 6:30 p.m., July 9, and hear local jazz group Dabbit Trio, comprised of David Rodock, guitar and vocals, Leslie Smith, percussion, and Zane Alley, upright bass, play a half hour pre-show.
Following the performance, Chef Smith will present a taste of Ukrainian food during the meet-and-greet reception.
Tickets sold at door.
The Friday performance will be held at the Jasper First United Methodist Church, 7 p.m., July 8. Tickets sold at door, $10 suggested donation will go to the United Methodist Committee on Relief Ukraine Relief.
The Saturday performance will be at the Turner Center in Valdosta, 7 p.m., July 9. Tickets sold at door; $75 suggested donation will go to the World Central Kitchen to provide hunger relief for Ukrainian refugees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.