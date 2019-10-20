VALDOSTA – Life does not end at death.
One may argue there’s life in death.
“I think a lot of people, they look at a funeral home and they see death; but for us, it’s life,” Casey Music said.
Music is a licensed funeral director, embalmer and owner of Music Funeral Services and Azalea Crematory.
His funeral home assists families through the process of burying or cremating their loved ones after they’ve died.
But despite its services, the funeral home chooses to not focus on death.
“When people walk through that door, again it is death but when you create an environment that feels like life, they’re able to smile just a little bit under those tears,” Music said of grieving families.
It’s not solely a funeral director’s role to only care for the deceased. He or she must also care for the living.
Staff provide a listening ear, support and comfort, he said.
“We’re asking families to give us something that’s worth far more than a million dollars and that’s their loved ones,” Music said.
He and staff aid clients in highlighting the fun and happy moments in their loved ones’ lives rather than centering on the loss of life.
In doing so, families are able to get through their pain a little easier, he said.
Staff at the funeral home take the time to learn about the deceased’s passions and personalities generating a sense of healing and uplifting, Music said.
The business also encourages clients to bring life reminders to the service. Reminders have included motorcycles in the chapel and hot rods in the front parking lot.
Staff said reminders help celebrate what the person did in life.
“If we can kind of stay focused on the good times, it creates a better environment and I think families are more comfortable with that,” Music said.
Though he makes the decision to concentrate on life, his dealings with death sometimes go home with him.
“If you care about what you’re doing, you can’t help but take it home,” Music said.
When he feels hurt while working, he often takes a short break or a moment to cry alone, he said.
A husband and father to two daughters, his family and friends assist him get through tough times.
Music said he believes daily involvement with death increases perspective.
“When you hear the phrase life is short, we see it every day,” he said. “It is.”
His responsibility to his clients keeps him focused on his purpose rather than any pain he may feel from daily duties.
When grieving clients walk through the door, staff works to immediately “love on them” and gain their trust, Music said.
“People can feel your spirit, period,” he said. “If you truly care for people, they sense that.”
The funeral home offers followup for up to one year through its website at no charge. Staff members will reach out to families by phone, as well.
Music said Christmas is typically the most difficult time of the year for families after their loved ones die, therefore, staff will gather the families together in December for a holiday memorial service.
“It’s kind of our way of saying we still love you, we still care about you,” Music said. “I think it makes a big difference in them to know that they haven’t been forgotten.”
Music Funeral Services has sites in Valdosta, 3831 North Valdosta Road, and Lakeland, 88 W. Main St.
More information about services is at musicfuneralservices.com.
Quick Facts
Music Funeral Services is a family-owned business passed through generations since 1955.
Services include prearrangements, on-site cremation, burial, funerals, visitation, honoring fallen veterans and more.
Music Funeral Services will pick up the deceased at the place of death at any time.
Resources include funeral etiquette and questions, eulogy writing, obituary writing and flag etiquette.
