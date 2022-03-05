VALDOSTA – “The very thing that has kept me standing is the power of believing in me.”
Sabrina W. Smith is known in the community as lieutenant, pastor, mentor and friend.
She is also known as wife, mother of two sons, and grandmother of twin girls.
Her transparency and willingness to share her experiences has allowed her to help others from all walks of life be healed, restored and to be empowered.
Smith ministers to broken women and girls, empowering them to move beyond their hurts, to heal, forgive and to move forward.
To celebrate Women's History Month (March) and International Women’s Day (March 8), Smith is invited yearly to the Turks & Caicos Island for a women’s empowerment retreat.
“I have built so many connections and been able to mentor women that they have allowed me to share my story and offer hope to a group that I could have never dreamed of speaking to,” Smith said.
“When I reflect on my life I have always worn many hats,” she said. “Thanks to the grace of God I know that the things I have to do are not tasks but assignments.”
Smith has been assigned to advocate for women and children through her own experiences, which she does through her nonprofit foundation, It's All About H.E.R.
H.E.R., an acronym for healing, empowerment and restoration, focuses on providing women and children a safe space.
It’s All About H.E.R. tackles issues of child abuse and sexual assault, youth mentoring, women empowerment, etc.
As an advocate for the children, Smith also serves on the board of directors for the Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County.
“Sharing my sexual assault story has allowed me to fully exhale, so I want to offer women and children a space to exhale,” she said.
A story she shared in a self-authored book “When Purpose Seems Like Punishment: A Memoir of Tragedy and Triumph,” Smith shares the story of child molestation and teen pregnancy.
Smith growing up in the small city of Statenville and being a local basketball star, she reflects on how she dealt with the trauma of her sexual assault and the fall of her basketball stardom.
During her senior year of high school, Smith found out she was pregnant with her first child. The news followed the acceptance of a full athletic scholarship to the University of Florida.
Dealing with the loss of “the only way out,” Smith also dealt with the heartache of losing family, friends and fans within the community because she was no longer able to play basketball.
“I found out that a lot of people were attached to my gift and when I had nothing to offer they did not have anything to say to me.”
With the end of her basketball career, Smith was faced with the tough decision to become a woman, a wife, and a mother immediately following her high school graduation.
“It was such an overwhelming experience that I’m grateful for now. I know my story is one of hope and one of healing that could truly help the next woman or the next person.”
Smith credits her village of close family and community for playing a part in healing from that moment in her story.
“My marriage to my husband, James, who is also my pastor, played a huge role in my healing because he was there to offer me encouragement, prayer and guidance at every turn,” she said.
Smith said it is because of the village she had growing up that guides her to help young people in every way that she can.
“The village is such a lost concept in our community but I let any young person I come into contact with ‘I am your people, I want to see you succeed and prosper in life.’”
Through her positions at the Valdosta Police Department during the last 16 years, Smith has been fortunate to build relationships in the community with children, parents and teachers.
Smith said the VPD has allowed her to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement.
“I am extremely grateful because VPD has allowed me to reach beyond what and who I thought I ever could,” Smith said.
Smith has fused her passion and purpose to tell a story of healing, empowerment and restoration that has helped people of all walks of life.
“Though many doubted that I could be successful once I no longer had basketball. I say, not boastfully but thankfully, I am here,” Smith said. “Until the day that I am laid to rest I will be the light in the lives of young and older women that need someone to give them hope in the midst of darkness.”
Smith's message to women: “Always keep sight of you. As women we have to position ourselves and walk in every room like we own it. Don’t be intimidated by those who are already at the table, because we already have a seat. Make yourself attractive, not in looks but arm yourself with the knowledge and the confidence to take your seat at the table. I am working to be attractive — the total package. I am called by God to be in every room I enter with confidence.”
