VALDOSTA – In 90 years, one can only hope to have experienced the amount of adventure and love as Fred McCoy.
On the evening of May 6, cars were led by a police escort to give McCoy the celebration he deserved for his upcoming 90th birthday.
One of his daughters, Katherine Califf, explained that a large party had previously been planned but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. His official birthday is May 23, but his daughters decided to have the parade earlier in the month.
For a man they all loved so dearly, letting his 90th birthday just go by without a celebration was not an option, they said.
Family, friends and members of the community all joined forces to drive by and cheer for McCoy, who was seated on the front lawn of Califf's house.
McCoy was born in Columbia, S.C., and had just turned 17 when he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He was in nine years when this branch was dissolved and soldiers chose the Army or the new Air Force. McCoy chose Air Force, where he spent 21 years and retired as a senior master sergeant. He continued with the Air Force Reserves.
During his service, he met the woman with whom he would share his life. Both served in medical capacities in the military and met in a MASH unit in Germany.
Her name was Mary Elizabeth Merten and they had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary when she passed away in 2016.
Daughter Rosemary Wollerscheid said her parents did great things during their medical service and traveled the globe. McCoy's travels took him across Germany, Turkey, Japan and Korea, just to name a few stops.
He was also in Vietnam, where his helicopter was shot down over enemy lines. Wollerscheid added that was a part of his life he never discussed further.
Returning from Germany, they settled in Cape Cod and began having their children: Katherine Califf, Rosemary Wollerscheid and Joanne Small.
During their military careers, the family was stationed at Moody and Valdosta is where they returned later in life. McCoy could never slow down and even got his auto-mechanic certificate from Valdosta Tech and went on to work as a night auditor at King of the Road.
When he finally decided to retire, he hit the road with his wife in a camper they'd purchased.
“They spent every waking hour that the weather was good in the camper on the road,” Wollerscheid said. “They would golf together and bowl together. When my mother passed, we thought he might fade away but he stayed.”
Califf also lives in Valdosta, just down the road from her father. His other daughters live in Maine and made the long journey down to be with their father.
While he had maintained good health, McCoy recently developed pneumonia, prompting his daughters to move in with him for the time being.
All three recalled fond memories fishing with their father, no matter where they were living at the time, and added he always raised them to love their country and serve the community.
“He loved his country, his family and the adventure of life,” Califf said.
Just one day after the parade, McCoy passed away. He is survived by his daughters and several grand and great-grandchildren.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
