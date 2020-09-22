CBC Bank helps nonprofits

VALDOSTA —Members from Commercial Banking Company presented Hospice of South Georgia with a $1,070 financial donation in efforts to support local nonprofit organizations.
August was dedicated to share Hospice services with a promotional table at the bank, as well as encourage donations, bank officials said in a statement.
CBC Bank also held an internal employee drive to refill bird feeders outside of patient windows at HOSG’s Langdale Hospice House, a favorite experience for hospice patients and families.
“We are so thankful for CBC’s generosity," said Lindsey Rogers, senior marketing specialist for HOSG. "Because of COVID-19, our fundraising efforts have been delayed, and their support helps us continue to provide compassionate, patient-centered care and support for our community.”
CBC Bank’s Charity of the Month Initiative began in 2018 to spotlight organizations that give back to areas residents, striving to help make Valdosta a better place.
"Bank employees are a huge part of what makes this initiative successful, and gives them the opportunity to give back," bank officials said. "Each year, CBC asks employees to suggest organizations that are important to them, highlighting a different group each month."
“Our charity of the month initiative is an ongoing campaign to promote and celebrate the fantastic, selfless work of our many local nonprofits. It allows us to showcase their brilliant work, highlight any volunteer opportunities and encourage people to give what they can to support these great causes," said G. Daryn Russell, chief executive officer of CBC Bank. “All funds raised during the monthly campaign are donated to the selected organization and CBC Bank provides a matching contribution.
"Our efforts have been tremendously rewarding for our employees and have had a positive financial impact on these well deserving organizations.”
