REMERTON – A local bar suffered heavy damage following a fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Remerton Fire Department.
The department was dispatched at 4:10 a.m. to find a “fully involved” fire at the 1900 block of Baytree Place, the location of The Station Sports Bar, Fire Chief James Horne confirmed.
There were no injuries, and crews brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, Horne said.
The Valdosta Fire Department is assisting the Remerton Fire Department in helping to determine a cause. Horne said the fire originated at the front of the building.
The Remerton Fire Department had two engines and 10 personnel on the scene.
