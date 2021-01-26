Cause of Azalea Drive fire electrical

VALDOSTA – No injuries were reported in an electrical fire at a 2300 block Azalea Drive house, according to a city report released this week.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday; they saw heavy flames coming out of the roof, the report stated. Firemen quickly gained control of the fire, the report stated.
Eighteen fire personnel responded to the call, the report stated.
Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services assisted with on-scene operations, the report stated.
