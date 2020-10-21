Cauley earns VSU classified staff award

VALDOSTA — Clinton Cauley is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff.
The Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff is an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the high standards of service, initiative, reliability, professional attitude, exemplary job performance and leadership of the university’s dedicated staff, university officials said.
Cauley, a programmer analyst with the division of information technology’s enterprise applications and analytics unit, joined the VSU staff in 2014. Before that he worked as a student technician with information technology’s technical support services unit.
“As a programmer analyst for the banner team, I write or modify programs, resolve discrepancies, integrate third-party systems and analyze data specifically dealing with the banner student information system, with some report building thrown in,” he said.
Cauley also serves as a liaison to various departments on campus, offering back-end support for their systems and technical resource services whenever possible. He said he takes great pride in his work and is always willing to go the extra mile to help someone and to grow as a professional.
“I’m absolutely honored to be recognized with this award,” he said. “Whenever possible I strive to provide the little extras in what I do, and I’m bothered by the things I am unable to accomplish. It feels good to know that people notice and want to reward the genuine effort behind what I and those I work with strive to provide.”
