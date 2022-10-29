VALDOSTA – With the Region 1-7A championship at stake, the No. 8-ranked Valdosta Wildcats (8-2, 2-2 Region 1-7A) never quite got their paws underneath them offensively – falling to No. 2 Colquitt (9-0, 3-0 Region) 24-6 Friday night.
Trailing by 11 points with 8:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, the 'Cats came out throwing but sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson's drive lasted just two plays as he was picked off by Colquitt safety Lyric Thomas for the second time in the game – setting up the Packers first-and-10 with 8:18 to go.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Colquitt junior quarterback Neko Fann hooked up with top receiver Ny Carr on a deep ball down to the Valdosta 1-yard line. From there, the Packers called a direct snap for sophomore running back Day'Shawn Brown, who powered his way into the end zone to put Colquitt ahead 24-6 with 7:41 left – a comfortable lead they held the rest of the way.
"We had opportunities where a throw here, an inch there, an inch there, and a couple throws," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said after the game. "We got the big play we were looking for, but we didn't make the plays we should've made. Hats off to them, they played on both sides of the ball."
The Packers, who came into Friday night having scored at least 29 points in eight consecutive games, did just enough against the vaunted 'Cats defense – finishing with 229 total yards in the game.
Fann hit on 11 of 22 passes for 168 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The junior also had seven carries for 21 yards.
Brown had six carries for only 9 yards in the game, but scored on two goal line runs.
Carr led the Packers receivers with four catches for 57 yards while Landon Griffin had one grab for 52 yards. Za'Mari Williams finished with two catches for 32 yards, including a 29-yard strike from Fann that put Colquitt ahead for good at 10-3 with 44 seconds left before halftime.
While the 'Cats forced the high-powered Packer offense into a 3 of 11 night on third down, ultimately the Packers hit on big plays at key points of the game to claim their seventh region title in the last ten years.
With the win, Colquitt has beaten Valdosta nine of the last ten meetings in the series.
"We knew they were a big play offense and our goal was to try to limit the big plays," Felton said. "We did that for the most part. They hit two on us. We wanted to just try to make them drive the whole field and not big play us to death. They got a couple friendly calls – I won't speak on that, but they did. But our plan was OK."
After eight straight victories to start the season, the 'Cats find themselves reeling with two straight losses to end the regular season. The injury and illness bug continues to ravage the 'Cats, who were down six starters due to injury or illness Friday night.
They lost reserve running back Jordan Gatlin to an undisclosed injury as well as junior offensive tackle Jalen Burgess to a knee injury in the first half.
"Right now, we're a young offense and we were down six starters on offense. That's tough in 7A ball, and it totaled us tonight," Felton said. "Burgess went down and he's one of our leaders on offense and we were gimped up at running back again. Gatlin got gimped up again, not having (Jalen) Whitehead out for the season and (Jontavious) McGriff didn't play. We're just young, man. But you can't sit there and cry about it. You've got to step up and make plays."
Injuries are part of the game but Felton acknowledges that the timing could not be worse for his team, which looked to be playing its best football prior to last week's game at Camden.
"It's unlucky," Felton said, taking a deep breath to collect his thoughts. "We've been healthy all year long. But the last two games, you lose six starters on offense at the wrong time. As coaches and players, we've got to find a way to get over and move forward with it and like I say, next man up. The young guys have got to step up and play and make plays."
The Packers got the ball to start the second half and faked a punt on fourth down on the opening drive. The 'Cats snuffed out the fake and were able to get the stop on fourth down to take over with 10:36 left in the third quarter.
Despite getting the ball first-and-10 from the Colquitt 21, the offense went nowhere as Robinson misfired incomplete on three straight passes and a false start moved them back 5 yards on fourth down.
Even with the potential 38-yard field goal becoming a 43-yard attempt, Zapeta came through for the 'Cats – overcoming a disastrous two-week stretch kicking field goals to make the 43-yarder for trim the deficit to 10-6 with 10:14 left in the third.
After giving up a first down, the 'Cats got the Packers off the field with 7:16 left in the third. But the stop didn't yield any fruit for the 'Cats as Robinson completed passes to Eli Lewis and Tyran Small on the first two plays but fired incomplete and got picked off by Thomas to kill the drive.
The Packers prioritized giving the 'Cats less than ideal field position throughout the game as Valdosta had to start many drives at their own 20 or deeper on numerous occasions.
After an Antonio Zapeta 27-yard field goal, Colquitt started its drive first-and-10 from the 48-yard line. Fann hit tight end Landen Thomas for a 10-yard gain on second down to pick up a first down, but two plays later, Fann went back to Thomas for a gain of a yard to bring up third-and-7 from the 42. A sack by Omar White resulted in a 9-yard loss for the Packers to set up fourth-and-16. The punt appeared it would land favorably for Valdosta, but the bounce caromed end over end for roughly 15 yards before being downed just shy of the goal line.
Valdosta's ensuing drive barely went anywhere as Robinson, Williams and Denson each gained a yard on run plays for a three-and-out and a Grayson Leavy punt out of his own end zone.
The wicked bounce and subsequent three-and-out preluded a scoring drive for Colquitt as Brett Fitzgerald banged in a 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 3 with 2:05 left before halftime.
"Yeah, they did a good job. They played field position and offensively, we couldn't flip it at times and that was a crazy punt. Anywhere else, that punt goes in the end zone but it downed on the 1-yard line," Felton said. "We were able to at least try to get it out, but it just didn't go our way. A lot of calls and bounces didn't go our way tonight."
Robinson finished 9 of 26 for 85 yards with two interceptions in the loss.
Ahmad Denson and returning senior running back Charles Williams did most of the damage for the 'Cats with 12 carries and 31 yards each as the team produced a season-low 59 yards on 34 carries.
Small made a team-high four catches for 38 yards. Lewis added three catches for 18 yards and Legend Hallman had one catch for 18 yards for the 'Cats.
As a team, Valdosta notched a season-low 144 yards of total offense with just 10 first downs and converted a woeful 3 of 14 on third down against the Packers. The 'Cats were also flagged for 11 penalties totaling 64 yards while the Packers racked up nine penalties for 91 yards.
UP NEXT
Colquitt finishes the regular season next week at Richmond Hill, who lost 35-3 to Lowndes Friday night.
Valdosta ends the regular season 8-2 and awaits its seeding for the Class 7A state playoffs. With Colquitt playing Richmond Hill and Camden playing at Lowndes next week, Valdosta will get a critical open week before the playoffs kick off.
"This off week is big for us to get healthy and then see what happens with the outcome of Lowndes and Camden. That will dictate where we are," Felton said. "The score was 24-6, but it wasn't a 24-6 game. If you weren't here tonight, you would think it was but my kids played lights out. They fought till the end and I can't be more proud of them. I would love to have the win, but the way my kids fought and what we're building at Valdosta, I'm excited about the future and I'm excited about the playoffs."
