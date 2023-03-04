VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (6-5) got a standout pitching performance from senior Cohen Smith in their 2-0 win over the Madison County Cowboys (2-2) Friday night.
Smith pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and no runs with 11 strikeouts in the game. Smith also had his fingerprints on the game at the plate as he went 1 for 3 with an RBI in the first inning.
Valdosta head baseball coach Bart Shuman called Smith's performance "one of the top five or six games I've seen pitched on this field."
"He was incredible," Shuman said of Smith. "He had great command and changed speeds. When everything was falling around him, he just kept his cool and just kept throwing strikes."
Things got tense for the 'Cats in the top of the fifth inning as back-to-back errors loaded the bases for the Cowboys.
Madison County shortstop Evan Lago bunted into a fielder's choice as Smith alertly threw out a Cowboy at third base for the first out of the inning.
Smith picked off second baseman Kyler Richie for the second out as center fielder Jackson Kendrick came to the plate.
The threat of the Cowboys getting a run on the board was neutralized as Smith got Kendrick to fly out to center field to get out of the fifth inning.
"I just feel like, in those situations when stuff's going wrong, I'm like, 'You know what? I've gotta do me and I've gotta get up there and throw strikes and whatever happens happens,'" Smith said. "There's nothing I can control about it. Either they're going to make the play or they're not, but I've just got to throw strikes and let 'em hit the ball."
Shuman added, "He just really laughed about it because there were some outs we should've made and we didn't do it and then we had a nice little pick-off at third base that helped us and again, he just went back to business throwing strikes."
The 'Cats were unable to generate any offensive momentum in the bottom half of the inning as Jacob King ground out, Smith was ruled out on what appeared to be pitch off of his right elbow and Isaiah Haygood struck out to end the fifth.
Smith hummed right along in the sixth despite giving up a base hit to Madison County's Parker Copeland to lead off the inning. Michael Mobley popped up a bunt for the first out and Smith struck out Gavin Bass and Tyler Glavich to get out of the sixth.
After the 'Cats came up empty in the bottom of the sixth, Smith shut the door on the Cowboys – striking out JD Bryan and Joshua Watts before getting Richie to fly out to end the game.
"In my head before this game started, we had a terrible loss (Thursday) and our team morale was real down," Smith said. "I said we need a big win today to start off next week right and I just got out there and I was locked in the whole game and I was just working on throwing strikes, hitting ground balls and it worked out pretty good for me."
Other than Smith, Sam Houston, Jacob King and Colson Moody each had hits for Valdosta in the game.
After the game, Shuman talked to his team about staying the course amid its offensive inconsistencies through the first 11 games.
"I think we need to be smarter with the count," Shuman said. "We sometimes swing defensively on a 1-0 or 2-0 count and we've got to learn to swing from the hip on a hitter's count and we've got to learn to take walks. Walks are a big part of the game, but our guys are scrappy. I like 'em. They really are."The 'Cats opened the season with three straight losses, losing by a score of 21-4. The 'Cats found their bats during a four-game winning streak that saw them put up 33 runs while allowing just six during that span.
Heading into Friday night's game, the 'Cats had dropped two of their last three – both losses coming to North Florida Christian, who won 3-2 in Valdosta and shut out the 'Cats 5-0 Thursday night in Tallahassee.
With Coffee and Columbia coming to Bazemore Field Tuesday and Thursday, followed by a rematch with the Cowboys in Madison next Friday.
When asked about the upcoming stretch of non-region games, Shuman said, "It's going to be a tough week for us."
First pitch for Tuesday's game against Coffee is scheduled for 6 p.m.
