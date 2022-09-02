VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (3-0) remained perfect on the season with a 42-2 demolition of the Banneker Trojans (2-1) Friday night.
The Valdosta defense roared yet again, picking off the Trojans four times and keeping the visitors out of scoring range throughout the contest.
Junior Jaylen Bentley got the pick party started early as he and senior Charlie Porter picked off Zavion Dasher in the first quarter, then senior cornerback Tim Roberson recorded his third consecutive interception this season when he picked off Ryan Dye Jr. in the second quarter.
Leading 35-2 at halftime, a pick-six by sophomore Khalil Mollay midway through the third quarter led to a running clock for the 'Cats the rest of the way.
"Well, my defensive staff does a great job led by our defensive coordinator Coach (Tracy) Buckhannon and our secondary coaches, Coach (Josh) Norwood and Coach (Nicholas) Locher," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said. "Those guys do a great job. We work on turnovers every practice and just capitalized. We preach turnovers win ballgames and they're catching the ball. We should've had two more we should've caught, but it's always good to see us get turnovers and INTs."
In their first three games, Valdosta has only allowed 15 points while the offense has gone for 40 points or more in two of the three ballgames.
Valdosta outgained Banneker 222-124, paced by another solid outing on the ground as the 'Cats ran for 171 yards on 23 carries Friday night.
Senior Ahmad Denson led the rushing attack for Valdosta with five carries for 72 yards and a 10-yard touchdown that put the 'Cats ahead 28-2 with 5:36 left before halftime.
Senior Charles Williams continued his productive start to the season with nine carries for 42 yards and a 15-yard touchdown with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
"No doubt," Felton said when asked if his group of backs are realizing their potential so far. "The exciting thing is we don't have a real big back so we're doing it by committee led by Charles. You've got Ahmad Denson, you've got Gatlin, you've got Shaq Wright and some of those guys. We're just trying to do it by committee. Each one of those guys have a special talent and skill set unto themselves. But man, those guys are doing it together. They're sharing the ball and they're not selfish, which is rare in high school football. We're going to even those carries out and divvy it up between those guys and whoever's hot, we're gonna ride them till the wheels fall off."
Though defensive end end Eric Brantley couldn't keep his streak of a touchdown for every carry this season intact, he still managed to score from 3 yards away to make it 21-2 with 9:21 left in the the second quarter.
Junior running back Jordan Gatlin added three carries for 27 yards and scored on a 4-yard run to the left side to push the Valdosta lead to 35-2 with 17 seconds to go in the third quarter.
"We didn't (have much trouble). We were able to capitalize on their turnovers – that's big in football," Felton said. "If we can cause them and cash in and get points every time, that's our goal. We were able to do that by running the ball and throwing the ball a little bit. Our guys did a great job."
Based on Valdosta's opening drive, it appeared that Banneker would give the 'Cats a competitive test.
The 'Cats got negative yardage on two runs by Williams and an incomplete pass on their third play from scrimmage. Senior Grayson Leavy came on to punt, but as he set up to blast the ball downfield, the Trojans broke through the line to block it – sending the ball careening through the back of the end zone for a safety, but the punt team success would be the only points the Trojans put on the board all night.
"We came out sluggish once again," Felton said of the opening drive. "You can't overlook your opponent. Everybody that steps on this field deserves respect and we didn't give that at the beginning. We've got to get that fine-tuned, but once we did that, we woke up and played Valdosta football."
After shutting down Banneker's opening drive, the 'Cats wasted no time settling in on offense behind sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson and senior running back Ahmad Denson.
Taking over with 8:05 to go in the first quarter, Denson busted a 47-yard run on first down. After a facemask penalty on the Trojans moved the 'Cats into the red zone, Robinson called his own number – breaking a run to the near sideline for and 8-yard gain down to the Banneker 2-yard line.
On first and goal from the 1, Robinson walked into the end zone for Valdosta's first score of the night.
Friday night's game was a fine bounce back for Robinson, who struggled in Valdosta's 34-7 win over Cook in Week 2.
With the 'Cats in complete control, Robinson didn't need to do too much – completing 5 of 9 passes for 51 yards while carrying the ball three times for 26 yards. His longest pass of the night went for one of Valdosta's 10 first downs as he found Jalen Whitehead for a 20-yard gain.
Dasher and Dye combined to go 5 of 18 passing for 43 yards and four interceptions for Banneker.
Shamar Dixon-Swan had 10 carries for 33 yards while Zitavioun Settles-Robinson add five carries for 20 yards.
Daunte Moore had two catches for 22 yards in the loss.
UP NEXT
The 'Cats make their first road trip of the season next Friday when they visit the Warner Robins Demons (1-1), who defeated Northside 17-10 in overtime Friday for their first win of the season.
Last season, the Demons thumped the 'Cats 48-20 in Macon to start the season.
Looking ahead to next week's matchup, Felton told his team, "It's personal."
"In a way, it's personal to the point that we didn't play good last year," Felton elaborated. "We came out flat and they took it to us. It's personal to the point that we're a physical ball team and we're not just gonna be pushed around. Everybody says if you want to be the best, you've got to play the best. It's personal because we want to show up and compete."
Kickoff for next week's game in Warner Robins is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
