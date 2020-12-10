CATS Employee of the Year named

VALDOSTA – Beverly Broome was named the 2020 CATS award winner during the Valdosta Board of Education meeting this week.
The Continuous Acts of Kindness through Teamwork and Service recognition program honors deserving administrative assistants, bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition workers, maintenance personnel, nurses, paraprofessionals, social workers and technology specialists.
The program is in its fourth year and, due to COVID-19, the 2020 awards were delayed but awardees were finally given their time in the spotlight.
Broome, Valdosta Middle School registrar, was nominated with a glowing recommendation from her former principal Beth DeLoach.
“She is every school principal’s dream, she epitomizes the definition of efficiency. Mrs. Broome’s professionalism shines through her actions and words as she approaches everyone and every situation with a smile. Beverly is an advocate and cheerleader for our students and loves to see each of them reach for their potential, whether than be in the classroom or an athletic field.”
The other awardees for the 2019-20 year were Laurie Broome, Oveda Latrelle Brown, LaShawna Colbert, Janet Cothron, Nancy Dell, Cathy Ghee, Leslie Hough, Debi Belflowers Kennedy, Kiwana Kiser, Sandra Porter Kiser, Eddie Lewis, Velekia Rogers, Tracie Sermons, Contina Smith and Jeff Watson.
Each nominee received a $100 award in their May paychecks and were presented an additional $25 check and $25 restaurant gift card at the board meeting courtesy of the Valdosta City Schools Foundation.
The top three finalists, along with Broome, were Kimberly Dudley and Kijakazi Gayden.
Each of the three finalists will receive an additional $200 in their December 2020 – making their total award $300.
“As your superintendent, I know we have several outstanding nominees, and I value the work that each of you do every day,” VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said during the meeting as he announced Broome as the winner. “The 2020 Valdosta City Schools CATS Employee of the Year is someone that many look to for guidance and advice. She is a team player who is effective in her role and always has a smile on her face, eagerly willing to help anyone – whether it be students, parents or staff. She shows compassion while making it her responsibility to find solutions to any problems that might arise anytime during the year.”
As employee of the year, Broome will receive an additional $200 in her December 2020 paycheck making the total award $500.
