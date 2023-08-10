VALDOSTA – From the outside, the 2022 Valdosta Wildcats caught many by surprise in head coach Shelton Felton’s second season.
The ‘Cats reeled off eight straight wins – their best start since 2001 – and looked like a team ready to reclaim its status as a Class 7A state championship contender.
Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, a wave of illness and injuries stopped their season cold as they were down six starters the final three games of the season – losing for the first time all season at Camden and falling at home against eventual region champion Colquitt in the season finale. Depleted, the ‘Cats bowed out to No. 10 Westlake 28-13 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Heading into Year 3 leading the ‘Cats, Felton is pleased with how his team attacked the spring and summer portion of the offseason – particularly the offense.
“I think one of the biggest growths has been our quarterback position,” Felton said. “I think Todd is feeling comfortable and he’s controlling the offense and we’ve done some things to give him more control of what he’s doing on offense.
“Another big thing is the growth of our receivers. I think we’re very young at receiver but I think we’re explosive at receiver this year.”
The predominant reason for the team’s resurgence was its stingy and ferocious defense. Valdosta allowed just 9.45 points per game – the fewest points allowed in a season since 1993.
Senior corner back Tim Roberson flirted with the single-season interception record as he recorded an interception in six straight games. As a unit, the Valdosta defense had 24 takeaways – 16 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries as well as 39.5 sacks and 49 pressures.
As far as bragging rights are concerned, the ‘Cats also continued their trend of doing something they had not done since winning a state title in 2016 – they beat crosstown rival Lowndes 13-6 in the Winnersville Classic, ending a run of five consecutive losses.
Going into the 2023 campaign, Valdosta still faces many questions after losing several key players on both sides of the ball.
On offense, the ‘Cats not only lost their top three receivers but two of their top three leading rushers from last season. Defensively, Roberson is off to Troy University while defensive leaders TJ Morrison and Jarius Curry and key secondary players Charlie Porter and Nehemiah Dennis are gone as well.
With the wave of injuries that derailed the team’s state playoff hopes last season, building depth has been an area of emphasis for Felton and his coaching staff.
“That’s one thing we’re doing a better job with as coaches – we’re trying to build depth and we’ve honed in on that this offseason – playing more guys early and we tried to at the end of the year,” Felton said. “A lot of key guys went down last year and we just couldn’t replace them and in high school football, it’s not like you’ve got three five-stars playing tackle. You only have one. We’re trying to figure out how to play more guys and have good numbers so if that happens again, another guy can step in and fill that role.”
An even bigger question mark for the ‘Cats is will they have their dynamic defensive duo wreaking havoc this season.
Four-star defensive lineman Omar White and four-star edge rusher Eric Brantley Jr. were both involved in off-the-field incidents in the spring that threaten their status for the upcoming season.
White and Brantley, who both committed to the University of Colorado at the end of last season, anchored an elite defensive unit. The tandem combined for 121 total tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 18 sacks last season.
If White and Brantley are back, they’ll have some talented returners around them led by defensive backs Jaylen Bentley and Khalil Mollay and linebacker Amari Tomblin.
“The Omar and Eric thing is still questionable. We don’t know about that right now, so we’re going to leave that alone but Jaylen Bentley was one of our studs last year,” Felton said. “He’s gonna be really good. Amari Tomblin, he’s playing linebacker and he’s been lights out all summer and all spring for us. We’ve got some key guys in the secondary in Jabarie Baker, Khalil Mollay, Jason Copeland, Travis Turner, Mark McCoggle – he was injured most of the year. Those guys are going to give us a great lift and Legend Holliman and Prince Jean can play both ways. Losing Tim, it’s hard to replace that production with seven interceptions but I think we can be more athletic. We’re going to be really young in the secondary and I think our linebacking corps is going to be really good.”
A key facet of Valdosta’s vaunted defense last season was its ability to not only stop the run and bring pressure up front but being able to create turnovers and score off opponent miscues.
As a unit, the ‘Cats produced 39.5 sacks with 49 pressures to go along with 16 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.
“That’s the goal every year – we want to turn defense into offense,” Felton said. “Our style of play on defense, it won’t change. Personnel-wise, it’ll change but we’re still going to be who we are. We’re a very aggressive defense, a multiple defense. We preach creating turnovers every day. We preach scoring off turnovers every day. The goal and standard is to play great defense at Valdosta and there’s no slack or lesser expectations because we’re missing some key guys from last year.”
Perhaps the most pressing question the ‘Cats must answer this season is how much will the offense improve.
The defense kept the ‘Cats in every game, but putting points on the board was not always easy to come by, especially in the last three games of the season.
Despite their struggles on offense, the ‘Cats still averaged 26.1 points per game led by quarterback Todd Robinson. As a full-time starter in his sophomore year, Robinson threw for 878 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions but thrived as a running threat in the shotgun. Robinson had 80 carries for 523 yards with seven touchdowns.
The rising junior has improved as a leader and gotten bigger and stronger as his career has progressed. Robinson making a leap as a passer will be paramount to how far the ‘Cats go on offense this season, specifically finding a way to raise his completion percentage and protecting the ball. Though he threw only three interceptions, Robinson had issues with ball security at times as he was credited with two lost fumbles last season.
“Seeing him being more vocal and leading by example has been great for his development,” Felton said of Robinson. “We had some moments in practice and 7-on-7s where he kind of took charge and he corrected some guys, ‘This is how we do stuff. This is the standard. Run the routes and read the defense.’ He’s more vocal.
“Last year, to be honest, we tried to protect him. We tried to keep him out of bad situations and play great defense, but man, he wants the pressure. He wants to do more things, he’s reading defenses and he’ll come in and say, ‘Coach, they’re doing this. Why are we doing this? We should run this play within our offense.’ It’s good to see the growth in him.”
Passing has been an exception but not the rule under Felton at Valdosta.
The ‘Cats have established themselves as a smash mouth, ground-and-pound offense that relies on its defense to create opportunities for the offense to capitalize.
As the running game has thrived since Felton took over at Valdosta, so has the offensive line – a group Felton believes is the best position group on the team at the present moment.
“If I had to pick a group that’s the best group on the team right now, it’s gonna be the O-line,” Felton said. “They’re the most experienced team. They’ve played together the most, game-wise. I think Jalen Burgess, Smoke Bennett, Jermaine Booker, Jeremiah Alexander – those four core guys have been in some battles and some tough games and won tough games. We’re gonna lean on those guys early and we’re gonna run the ball behind them. They’re going to lead this team and I tell them every day, for Valdosta to be Valdosta, it’s going to start up front and I think those guys are going to accept the challenge and get it done for us.”
With the preseason looming, Felton is cautiously optimistic that he’ll be able to open up the offensive playbook as Robinson has taken on more responsibility leading the offense.
“Man, knock on wood, that’s what I’m praying for,” Felton said laughing. “I think we can be more explosive this year offensively. I think we’re going to be able to open it up because my first year, we struggled not having a real quarterback. Last year, me and the defensive coordinator, we wanted to protect (Robinson). We didn’t have all the playmakers, other than Jalen Whitehead, to get open.
“I feel like this year, we have a young crop of receivers that are going to allow for us to be more explosive within our run game and passing game and attack people on the perimeter a lot more this year.”
Felton added: “Out wide, we have Prince Jean. He’s a tenth-grader that’s gonna be really good. LD Hunter is another one. Korey Fudge is another young receiver that’s gonna be really good. Legend Holliman is gonna help us out. One of the guys in that group is Eli Lewis – he’s really doing a great job. He’s really been a leader in that group; a tough-nosed kid getting open and making all the catches and he’s also going to help us in that position to make us better and more explosive in space.
“At running back, we’ve got Shak Wright. He’s from last year’s crop. He’s stepped into a leadership role. We’ve got a couple of young guys back there, a freshman that’s really special that we’re going to take our time with and we have another kid in (Javari) Harris so it’s going to be running back by committee as usual with what we do at Valdosta. We’ve just got to find some explosive guys to replace those guys we had last year.”
The ‘Cats, who come into the season ranked 176th in the nation in the Preseason High School Football America 300 rankings, open the season on the road in a clash of historic high school football programs when they visit the No. 32 Massillon Washington Tigers Aug. 18.
Valdosta maintains its status as the nation’s winningest high school football team at 944 wins while Massillon is fourth all-time with 932.
From there, the ‘Cats remain on the road when they make the short drive to Adel to battle the Cook Hornets Aug. 25. Valdosta faces Banneker is its home opener Sept. 1 as part of a four-game home stand before going back on the road to cap the non-region schedule at McEachern Sept. 22.
Off of an open week, Valdosta opens region play against Lowndes in the 2023 Winnersville Classic Oct. 6 followed by a road game at Richmond Hill Oct. 13, a home game against Camden Oct. 20 and the season finale at Colquitt Oct. 27.
“I’m a firm believer that if you’re going to play in what I call the SEC of the South in our region – Colquitt, Lowndes, Camden and Richmond Hill – you’ve got to play opponents that are gonna get you ready for the season,” Felton said. “To me, our non-region schedule is pretty freaking tough and the opportunity to play a nationally-ranked team, we love it. We’re Valdosta and we’ll play anybody anywhere. The opportunity to take my kids to Ohio and do something that’s been talked about between two winning traditions and bragging rights, it means a lot to this city and this town and these kids take pride in that. We’re looking forward to going up there for a great game against a great opponent and we don’t expect nothing less than trying to get the W.”
The ‘Cats go on the road for a preseason tune-up Friday against Thomasville. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
