WARNER ROBINS – It took four games, but the Valdosta Wildcats (4-0) finally got the shutout win they've been gunning for all season – defeating the Warner Robins Demons (1-2) 25-0 Friday night.
Once again, the Valdosta defense's dominance extended to the offensive side of the ball as junior defensive end Eric Brantley scored his sixth touchdown of the season and linebacker Amari Tomblin bobbled a low snap, recovered it then bounced out to the left side to roll 58 yards to paydirt with 2:45 to play.
Tim Roberson ran his interception streak to four games with a pair of takeaways Friday night while also getting some burn on offense with one catch for 38 yards.
Overall, the 'Cats outgained the Demons 222-78 – rushing for 145 yards on 34 carries.
An 8-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 29-yard strike from Todd Robinson to Jalen Whitehead put Valdosta ahead 19-0 with 2:05 left in the second quarter.
The Demons looked to string together some positive momentum late in the second quarter after being forced to punt with 1:26 left before halftime.
Robinson looked to hit Ahmad Denson on a tunnel screen but the ball went off Denson's hands and right to senior linebacker Elijah Antonio to give the Demons a chance to find the end zone.
The 'Cats denied the Demons that chance, however, as a sack by Brantley set the Demons up for a 53-yard field goal attempt with 16 seconds left in the second quarter. The kick was well short and Valdosta took a knee to take the 19-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Following a muffed punt return off of a 64-yard punt by Grayson Leavy, the 'Cats got the ball first-and-goal from the Warner Robins 6. Like they've done all season, the 'Cats went to Brantley, who promptly punched it in to put Valdosta up 7-0 with 10:44 left in the first quarter.
Roberson's first pick of the night came on a third down pass attempt by Demons quarterback Chase Reese that gave it back to Valdosta with a minute left in the first quarter.
Off the turnover, the 'Cats were denied the end zone but got a 30-yard field goal by Antonio Zapata to go up 10-0 with 15 seconds remaining in the frame.
The 'Cats added two more points on a safety with 5:29 to go before the half.
Charles Williams had 13 carries for 47 yards for Valdosta. Robinson completed 4 of 8 passes for 39 yards with one touchdown and an interception and Whitehead finished with two catches for 36 yards in the win.
Defensively, the 'Cats held the Demons to -4 yards rushing on 36 carries while also sacking Reese three times.
Reese went 9 of 17 for 82 yards with one interception. Junior quarterback Isaiah Canion completed one pass for no gain and had his other pass attempt picked by Roberson in the third quarter.
The 'Cats continued to thrive off of takeaways as they recovered two fumbles to go along with Roberson's interceptions.
Valdosta lost a fumble and had an interception in the game to go along with a game-high 12 penalties for 83 yards compared to four penalties for 29 yards by Warner Robins.
"We found a way," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said after the game. "We're going to play good defense. We're going to play physical football. We're going to play to our standard. Hats off to my kids. They answered the call. They took it personal last year and we came out and played four quarters."
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Coral Glades (Fla.) next Friday at 8 p.m.
Warner Robins hosts Dutchtown next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
