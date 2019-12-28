VALDOSTA – Emergency workers resuscitated a cat following a fire that damaged an 800 block East Moore Street residence.
The fire also displaced the resident who will stay with family, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
At 11:21 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a call at the residence.
"The first fire unit arrived within two minutes to find smoke coming from the roof line of the residence," city officials said. "Fire crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control."
Firefighters found an unconscious cat inside the residence.
"VFD and South Georgia Medical Center personnel successfully revived the cat and returned it to its owner," city officials said.
VPD and SGMC EMS assisted on scene.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, according to fire officials.
Eighteen VFD personnel worked the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.