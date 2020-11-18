VALDOSTA – A cat died due to smoke exposure in a Tuesday night fire on the 1700 block of Springhill Drive, according to a press release from the city Wednesday.
There were no other reported injuries, and the fire was caused by unattended cooking, the release stated.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched at 11:35 p.m. to the scene where firefighters found heavy fire coming from the back of the house, according to the city.
Firemen were able to control the fire quickly, the city stated.
VFD arrived at the scene in less than five minutes with a total of 13 personnel responding, the city stated.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services assisted on-scene, according to the city’s release.
