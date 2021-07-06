Cason earns state President's Award

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. William "Todd" Cason was recently awarded the President's Award by the Georgia School Superintendents Association.
Cason was nominated by Lance Heard, executive director of Coastal Plains RESA. In his nomination he wrote, "For the FY21 school year, Valdosta City Schools provided virtual instruction to 44% of its students. Due to the pandemic, this school year presented many challenges for both virtual and face-to-face instruction. VCS intentionally employed a structured literacy approach to ensure that early literacy learners received support for foundational literacy skills. Through explicit, systematic teaching of phonics, students have demonstrated increasing proficiency in the ability to employ phonetic skills in the context of reading and writing."
Heard described how the district has implemented standards-based learning resulting in standard deconstruction, utilization of learning targets ultimately leading to success criteria driving student achievement.
"All of this coupled with successful community partnerships are direct impacts of Dr. Cason's leadership," state education officials said in a statement.
"This award is such an honor," Cason said. "While it is very flattering to be recognized for this work, I must admit these achievements are the result of an outstanding team of professionals who surround me in Valdosta City Schools. So while this award has my name displayed, it truly belongs to everyone who works so hard every single day for the boys and girls of our great school system."
The Georgia School Superintendents Association mission is to be the chief advocate for Georgia's public school children. The award is presented annually during the GSSA Spring Bootstrap Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.