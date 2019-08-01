VALDOSTA – Blackjack, Texas Hold ‘Em, three-card poker, craps and roulette will all be on the table at the Ninth Annual Casino Night fundraiser.
The Home Builders Association of South Georgia hosts the event 7-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Valdosta State University Magnolia Room in the University Center.
The night’s theme is “White Hot Havana.” Guests are encouraged to wear fedoras and white attire with a “Cuban flair.” Cigars are acceptable, according to organizers.
Proceeds benefit the HBA, Jacob’s Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the USA Rescue Team.
Jill Maine, executive director of HBA, said funding from the Casino Night goes toward bettering the community.
“Our mission is to help our members continue to build affordable housing and to help families have a home; that’s why we exist,” she said.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, prizes, a cash bar and music. Guests must be at least 21 years old.
Tickets are $60 per person or $100 for two people and includes $10,000 in funny money, hors d’oeuvres and games.
They can be purchased by visiting HBA at 3380 Greystone Way or by calling (229) 247-8422.
