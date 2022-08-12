NASHVILLE — Court Appointed Special Advocates for children of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit will hold a Fall CASA Volunteer orientation 6 p.m., Aug. 30.
Orientation will be held at 1015 Exum St., organizers said in a statement. Classes run Tuesdays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 25. Must be 21 to volunteer.
"Learn how you can make a huge impact on the life of a child in your community by speaking up and advocating for their well-being," organizers said. "Volunteers are needed to stand up and make a difference for children in Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties. Change a child's story."
For more information, contact Carol Kelly at (229) 630-5155 or ckelly@fccisberrien.org; or Elaine Grice at egrice@fccisberrien.org (229) 686-6576 ext. 4.
