NASHVILLE — Five new Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers were sworn in, wearing masks and keeping social distance, to serve as official CASA volunteers for CASA of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
Alapaha Circuit Judge Mickey Johnson swore them in at the CASA office.
New CASA volunteers are Mollie Jarriel, Taresa Hancock, Ann Sturgeon, Charity Mobley and Brentnie Dunn. They reside in Lowndes, Cook and Berrien counties, court officials said in a statement.
"The class started training just before the pandemic hit and they held strong through the entirety," according to a CASA statement. "We could not be prouder of this group and we can't wait to see the amazing things they do for their children. With the Alapaha Judicial Circuit consisting of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier County, there are now a total of 32 active volunteers."
The five new CASA volunteers completed 30 hours of intensive training via Zoom/phone conference and 10 hours of observation in juvenile court via phone and some in court.
They will also be required to attend 12 hours per year of In-service training. CASA volunteers will serve as court-appointed special advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in juvenile court proceedings. CASA volunteers are qualified, compassionate adults in the lives of children to fight for and protect the children's right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in a loving family, court officials said.
CASA volunteers will gather information and research cases, attend court proceedings and make recommendations to the judge based on the best interest of the child.
Since November 2008, CASA of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit has benefited from the assistance of volunteers. The mission of CASA is to provide screened, trained and supervised community volunteers to work with children in foster care.
"Together, we will change the world for every abused and neglected child," according to the statement. "And we will change the future for their children and generations to come. We have to be the change we want to see in the world."
Anyone seeking additional information about becoming a CASA volunteer, contact Elaine Grice (229) 686-6576, ext. 6904 or email Carol Kelly, recruitment/training coordinator, ckelly@fccisberrien.org. The next CASA class starts 6 p.m., July 14, 1015 Exum St.
