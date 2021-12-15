NASHVILLE — Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit will hold a winter CASA volunteer orientation 6 p.m., Jan. 11 and March 15, 1015 Exum St.
Volunteers must be at least 21, organizers said in a statement.
"Come learn how you can make a huge impact on the life of a child in your community by speaking up and advocating for their well-being," organizers said. "Volunteers are needed to stand up and make a difference for children in Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties. Change a child's story."
For details, contact Carol Kelly, (229) 630-5155 or email: ckelly@fcclsberrien.org.
