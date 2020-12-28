NASHVILLE – Nashville/Berrien County Rotary Club will host the Second Annual Superhero CASA 5K & one-mile fun run Saturday, Feb. 27, beginning at the Berrien County CASA Building, 1015 Exum Road.
Event Information:
– 6:15-7:30 a.m. race day registration; 6:15-7:30 a.m. packet pick-up; 7:45 a.m. 5K; 8:30 a.m. one-mile start, organizers said in a statement.
– Starting line will begin at Berrien County CASA Building, 1015 Exum Road.
– Bib with safety pins will be given at registration.
Medals will be awarded to the overall top male and female runners in the 5K race along with various age groups from ages 10 and younger, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and older. Also, medals will be given to the top overall male and female in the one-mile fun run.
Registration: 5K, $30 per person; one-mile fun run, $15 per person.
Register online at runningintheusa.com or drop off/mail check and form to Farmers & Merchants Bank, c/o King Bridges, 4 North Carter St., Lakeland, Ga. 31635. Make checks payable to Rotary Club of Nashville. Contact King Bridges with questions, (229) 445-1779 or kbridges@fmb.net.
All proceeds will benefit the CASA program.
"This is an event for the entire family, and awards will be given to the top runners in male and female age divisions," organizers said.
Pre-register by Feb. 20 to receive a T-shirt.
For more information, call (229) 686-6576, ext 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.