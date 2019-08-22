ADEL — Court Appointed Special Advocate of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit held its first CASA Golf Tournament at Circlestone Golf Club.
Players from several South Georgia counties gathered to golf for a worthy cause, organizers said.
"CASA appreciates everyone that participated and supported the CASA Golf Tournament," organizers said.
The winning team consisted of King Bridges, Lee Whiddon, Alex Lee and Blake Moore, organizers said.
Sponsorships for the tournament were given by South Central Georgia Gin Company, Lenox River Ranch, Lakeland-Lanier Chamber of Commerce, South Georgia Medical Center, Clinch County Lions Club, Rountree Construction, Watson Pool Supplies, Sarah Surratt in memory of Dr. Surratt, Lanier County Lions Club, Tyler Harper state representative, Citizens Bank Nashville, the Adoptive and Foster Parent Association of Colquitt County, Bob and Pat Medeiros, Adel Steel, BNC Medical Investors, ANS Signs, Georgia Power, Cook County Family Connection and Farmers & Merchants Bank.
"Our heartfelt thanks goes to John Scarboro, Ray Zglinicki, Travis Lane and Lance Trowell for all of their assistance with organizing the tournament," organizers said. "We also would like to thank our dedicated volunteers Vicki Rountree, Sandra Smart and Debra Sheffield for working the tournament."
The CASA organization supports CASA volunteers, who offer individualized attention and best-interests advocacy for children in foster care.
"The CASA organization is the only model of this kind, built around one child and one compassionate, highly trained adult advocate," organizers said.
For more information about CASA, call (229) 686-6576, ext. 4, or email egrice@fccisberrien.org.
