ADEL – CASA of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit recently held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet at the 19th Hole at Circlestone Country Club.
Court Appointed Special Advocates group serves foster children in the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, who have been abused or neglected and are now in the state’s care, court officials said.
"Volunteers are vitally important to the CASA program and the children they serve," they said. "The banquet serves as an opportunity to thank the volunteers for their service and their commitment to the children. Also, in attendance were four volunteers who are still in training, and not yet sworn in."
The Berrien Retired Educators decorated tables and provided door prizes for each of the volunteers.
Special guest speakers for the event included state Rep. Penny Houston, Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman and Judge Mickey Johnson. Each speaker relayed their appreciation to each volunteer for their service and commitment, court officials said.
The CASA Volunteer of the Year for 2019 is Shirley Williams, she became a CASA volunteer in 2016. Williams was assigned what was thought to be a simple case, but three years later, she is still working the case and has been the only constant person in the lives of the children.
"Mrs. Williams epitomizes what we are looking for in our volunteers," court officials said. "Someone who is committed to seeing that our children are truly getting the very best they deserve."
"We couldn’t be prouder of Shirley,” said Elaine Grice, CASA director.
Other volunteers were recognized, too, for most miles traveled, most hours logged, event representation, etc.
Each year, CASA selects a business of the year and a civic club of the year that have been instrumental in the CASA program throughout the year. The 2019 Business of the Year was Circlestone Golf Club. CASA held its first golf tournament at Circlestone in July, and the golf club was instrumental in recruiting teams and advertising the event, court officials said.
The 2019 Club of the year is Berrien Retired Educators. Each year the retired educators step up to decorate for the volunteer appreciation banquet and always answer the call when CASA reaches out during the year, court officials said.
CASA of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit covers five counties: Berrien, Lanier, Cook, Clinch and Atkinson. There are 178 children in care in the circuit, with CASA volunteers only advocating for about a third of the children.
That is all about to change. On Dec. 12, CASA will swear in 15 new volunteers, nearly doubling the number of active volunteers in the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, court officials said.
“More volunteers mean that we will be able to advocate for more children," Grice said.
More information about volunteering, call (229) 686-6576, ext. 4, or email egrice@fccisberrien.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.