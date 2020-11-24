ADEL – Court Appointed Special Advocate of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit held its Second Annual CASA Golf Tournament at Circlestone Golf Club.
Players from several of the surrounding counties gathered to golf for a worthy cause, organizers said in a statement.
"We are truly blessed to live in a community that supports our program and our children we serve," organizers said. "We appreciate all our team players and all our hole sponsors."
First-place winner was the Circlestone team of Blake Greene, Kyle Duke, Thomas Dickerson and Chris Posey.
Second-place winner was the Southern Steel team of Chase Ward, Travis Lane, Bubba Bailey and Tony Bullard.
Other teams included ANS Signs, L&M Supply, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Solution, Family Health Ctr., Bennett & Connell LLC, Nails by Chris (Team Moody), Cooper/Medeiros (team CASA), Family Vision Care, Azalea City Church of God, Circlestone Golf Club, Southern Steel Team and Lee Container.
Hole sponsorships included Azalea City Entertainment, Southeastern Credit Union, Clinch County Lions Club, South Georgia Medical Center, All Around Travel, Georgia Power, Lenox River Ranch, Watson Pools, Cook County Family Connection, Southern Traditions Realty, G & L Southern Bred Labradors, Cass Burch Dealership, In Memory of Dr. Jay Surratt by Sarah Surratt, Bob & Pat Medeiros, Lanier Family Connection, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Harper State Senator, Clerks of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, KP Outfitters Vinyl Signs, Nashville/Berrien Rotary Club, District Attorney’s Office of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, SouthernPoint Investment Partners, Judge Mickey Johnson, Cook County Ford, L & M Supply, ANS Signs, Coyote Manufacturing Co., NU Smile Dentistry, Comfort Keepers, Lanier Lions Club, Sowega Home Health Care, Ray & Sons Heating & A/C, CASA of Central LA, In Memory of Jo-Ann Carlton Blair by Charles A. Blair, Azalea City Church of God, Scruggs Concrete Valdosta, Ginnie Hunter, the Helms Law Firm, Lee Container and in memory of Dot Scarboro by John Scarboro.
Volunteers and golf tournament committee included Carrie Dorminey & children, Pat & Bob Medeiros, Sandra Smart, Carol Kelly, Sara Akins, Elizabeth White (intern from Valdosta State University), Debra Sheffield and Elaine Grice.
The CASA organization supports CASA volunteers offering individualized attention and best-interests advocacy for children in foster care. The CASA organization is the only model of this kind, built around one child and one compassionate, highly trained adult advocate.
For more information about CASA, call (229) 686-6576 ext. 4, or email Elaine Grice egrice@fccisberrien.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.