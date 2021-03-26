CARVER: Trust me: Your child doesn’t want a rabbit

Easter is known for eggs, church, chocolate and fluffy bunnies and chicks.
For this reason, some parents may feel compelled to rush to their local pet store in search of the perfect fluffy companion to accompany their child.
However, for anyone who is familiar with the attention spans of children, the novelty will wear off rather quickly, leaving the creature to become a parental responsibility or generally neglected.
Some chicks are dyed to accommodate the colorful holiday and make them more appealing for kids. It’s frequently forgotten these animals will become roosters and hens.
Although urban farming has taken off in the past few years, it is safe to say that most families are not equipped to raise a full grown chicken, leading to neglect, release or unnecessary death.
The more common pet option for the holiday is certainly rabbits. Adorable and easy to obtain, rabbits are considered to be the “perfect” holiday pet for children.
Many parents also believe that a rabbit is an easier to care for pet than a typical dog or cat and that its fluffy appearance means it will be a mild-mannered and loving creature.
Nothing could be farther from the truth.
In reality, rabbits require far more effort than a dog or cat. They are physically delicate creatures and require specialized veterinary treatment.
Most rabbits do not enjoy being carried around or being held tightly, which is exactly what most children hope to do. When in distress from such actions, rabbits will scratch, kick and bite to protect themselves.
Their fragile nature also makes them prone to broken bones if mishandled or dropped.
None of this is to say rabbits don’t make great pets, but the primary caretaker should always be a dedicated adult.
While it is true that if a rabbit is handled daily it may become more accustomed to interacting in a friendly manner with humans that is not always the case.
I know this because I owned a giant, fluffy jerk who went on to live for nine years.
My pet rabbit, Bunnicula, was purchased at a market where he was destined to become someone’s next meal.
At the time of purchase, he cost $7. After almost nine years of owning him, he cost thousands in vet bills and general care.
Nine years falls into the average lifespan of a rabbit, which can be upwards of 12 years but traditionally lands between 8 and 10 years old.
Personally, I don’t know about the attention span of your specific child, but I’ll assume it’d wane long before then. Rabbits can also literally die from stress and, let’s face it, your kids may be a bit much for a little bunny heart to take.
As estimated by the ASPCA, potential rabbit owners can expect to spend $125 a year on food, $125 for veterinary care and close to $400 annually on litter and bedding materials.
These numbers do not include litter boxes, hay racks, toys, treats and other items required for bunny care. It also does not include a cage, which can be a bit more complicated than realized.
An adequately sized cage, according to the House Rabbit Society, is four to six times larger than the rabbit. Wire bottom cages are common, but can cause harm to their sensitive feet, so solid bottom cages are recommended.
Outdoor hutches are also common but leave rabbits open for attacks from predators.
No amount of money can guarantee the rabbit will be friendly either.
Bunnicula was, like most rabbits, terrified when I first got him. He eventually warmed up to me, but generally hated everything. I only held him, rather against his will, while trimming his nails, which is yet another task that must be performed.
It is true that rabbits are social creatures and he enjoyed being in my company, but that does not mean he wanted to be held. He would cuddle with me on occasion, but one wrong move and he’d bolt.
Rabbits that fall victim to neglect are usually either set free or surrendered to shelters. Many surrendered rabbits may never see another owner.
Realize that the responsibility will fall on you as the parents, which will involve adequate exercise time outside the cage, weekly cage cleanings, vet bills, nail clippings and much more.
They can make perfect pets but owners must be devoted to the idea.
If this all seems like too much of a hassle for you and your child, opt for a bunny made of chocolate this holiday.
However, if a rabbit seems like a commitment you, as an adult, are ready to make, be sure to check the local animal shelter for surrendered rabbits.
Desiree Carver is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
