I’ve always been fascinated by herd mentality and the abilities of one person or a small group to gain hundreds of thousands of followers by preying on the down on their luck.
That’s exactly how I feel now, and have always felt, about pyramid schemes, which currently parade around under the name “multi-level marketing” or “MLM.” If you were to meet someone currently trapped in one of these, they’re quick to remind you that “pyramid schemes” are illegal, so they needed a new disguise.
Kirsten Dunst’s new show called “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” perfectly encompasses the life of families entangled with pyramid schemes and their blind devotion to those at the top.
Dunst stars as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum wage employee working at a water park next to Disney World who is trying to juggle being a mother to an infant and dealing with her husband’s obsession with Founders American Merchandise, or FAM.
Without giving away any of the plot, the show follows Krystal and her loved ones as they claw their way through the ranks of FAM in an attempt to achieve the American Dream without having to have a true “j-o-b.”
While the show may seem like a comedy overall, the plot and the way every character is affected by FAM is anything but funny, especially when you remember this is actually happening to people.
FAM is portrayed as an almost cult-like company that seeks out those living in poverty, immigrants, lonely people in search of an identity, and basically anyone who was willing to listen.
The show is set in 1992 but the premise is far from dated. In fact, the whole MLM thing seems to have grown in new ways in recent years. You’re hard pressed to spend a day on social media without seeing a woman shilling some new get rich quick scheme under the guise of “working from home” and “being your own boss.”
In the show, characters showcase all the “riches” they have and how much FAM has given them, from new cars to new houses, when in reality, they are all bleeding their own bank accounts dry for the company. This is comparable to these days where people post their lavish lives in social media claiming some get rich quick scheme provided it all for them when in reality they are worse off than they were before taking on the new “opportunity.”
Both in show and in real life, a huge pitch is all about how every company is a pyramid scheme and that you should be working for yourself, even though in reality all you’re doing is serving your “upline,” or the people above you on the pyramid.
I feel the show is worth your time if you enjoy dark humor, want something that will hold your attention and are a fan of Kirsten Dunst who does a great job of playing this role.
“On Becoming a God in Central Florida” is available on Showtime, which, if you’re a streamer like me, can be purchased as an add-on to Hulu.
For those more interested in learning about the rise of MLMs in present society, there are plenty of anti-mlm groups online and horror stories to be found regarding their practices.
While I am sure you could find at least one person who has made some money off of a MLM, they are the exception and not the rule. If you have to pay money or purchase product to begin a “career,” it’s probably not a real job. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
