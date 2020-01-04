At this point, you've probably heard about “You,” the Netflix thriller based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, or, at the very least, Netflix has tried to shove it down your throat with huge banner ads.
The first season caught the attention of a large number of people, myself included, and I went so far as to buy and read both books, titled “You” and “Hidden Bodies.”
I won't go into in-depth book reviews but I loved “You” and did not love “Hidden Bodies.”
Season two of the show premiered Dec. 26 and I binged it in one day because I was off work and I have no self control. My expectations were relatively low for this season as it is based (loosely) on the second book, which, again, I was not a fan of.
Both seasons of the show focus on Joe Goldberg, who goes by the name Will Bettelheim for part of season two for reasons that are probably obvious if you've seen season one.
The first season introduces us to Joe, a New York bookstore manager who becomes fixated on a cute blonde named Beck. “Fixated” is a bit of a kind term considering he is a full-blown stalker. We find that he goes to great lengths to become a part of her life, including a lot of deception and a bit of murder.
Joe is played by Penn Badgley who was well-known for his role in the teen drama “Gossip Girl.” I legitimately thought he was creepy in “Gossip Girl,” even though he wasn't particularly meant to be, so he slid into this role well. Also, surprise, John Stamos! If John Stamos shows up in something, you may as well stick around.
The first season was almost a punch to the gut. The viewer is so caught off guard by everything Joe does because he is an unreliable narrator. We are only viewing the events as he does and, even in the case of murder, he feels he isn't doing anything wrong as it is all “justified” for the sake of Beck.
It's this suspense and unknowing that made the first season better than the second to me. Again, I had a bit of a heads up due to reading the books, but even viewers at this point are aware Joe will kill people, so when he does, it's not much of a shock anymore. He still explains it away as him acting with only the best of intentions.
Season two follows Joe, now known as Will, to Los Angeles where he tries to begin again after fleeing a vindictive girlfriend he attempted to kill in New York. He luckily stole the identity of someone with a great credit report and sets up at a new apartment quickly.
He then finds yet another bookstore-style job and, wouldn't you know it, his coworker is another pretty girl who catches his attention. Her name is Love Quinn and while I would love to complain further about a pseudo-love story about a girl literally named Love, I'll let it slide.
One issue I had with “Hidden Bodies” is how many characters are thrown into the mix for no real reason and I have the same issue with season two of the show. While the side storylines do all blend into Joe's life, that's not what the viewer is there for. The viewer wants to know about Joe's latest crush and his body count.
As I mentioned earlier, Joe is an unreliable narrator, an element I love in both books and shows. However, based on the articles and social media posts I read after the show initially premiered, some people didn't quite get it. Many viewers found themselves agreeing that Joe's killings were justified and that he really isn't a bad guy. There were even a number of tweets saying they would totally date Joe because he was being mistreated.
Let that sink in.
People believed a stalker-murderer wasn't a bad person because the girls didn't particularly treat him nice either.
Let the record show that under no circumstance is stalking and murder justified. Period.
However, I will say that's also how you know an unreliable narrator has served its purpose. You find yourself empathizing with Joe in the heat of the moment but then your rational brain kicks on and reminds you “Nope. Still wrong.”
Seasons one and two of “You” are now streaming on Netflix and I would honestly love to have more people to discuss it with.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.