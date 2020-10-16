VALDOSTA – Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter recently visited the Greater Valdosta United Way office.
Carter spoke with Michael Smith, United Way director, and representatives from The Haven, American Red Cross of South Georgia, Habitat for Humanity and Boy Scouts of America – South Georgia Council.
The congressman spoke about a few of the issues South Georgia nonprofits are facing, United Way representatives said in a statement. How important PPPs are for nonprofits, the increase cost of COVID-19 preparedness, major fundraisers being cancelled and government funding cuts were among the topics.
For more information about Greater Valdosta United Way, its 20 local nonprofit partner agencies, and how people can help, call (229) 242-2208.
